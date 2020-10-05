Governor Noem brings S.D. lawmakers ‘back’ Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem on Friday evening issued an executive proclamation calling the South Dakota Legislature into special session Monday.

Her communications director provided the proclamation to news media by email at 5:32 p.m. CT.

Its key paragraph states: “The sole purpose of the special session is to amend the Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the planned expenditure of federal funds relating to coronavirus relief received by the state, and to consider the resolution recommended by the Interim Committee on Appropriations on September 30, 2020.”

The House of Representatives and the Senate have scheduled 10 a.m. CT starting times. The governor plans to give an opening speech to a joint assembly of lawmakers.

Legislators in turn issued their own statement. It said top lawmakers Friday “directed that the special session be accessible remotely via electronic conference. As was done with Veto Day on March 30, 2020, legislators will be allowed to participate remotely from their residences.”

The appropriations committee draft resolution outlined how the $1.25 billion federal Coronavirus Relief Fund should be spent. The committee spent about 13 hours figuring out how to distribute the final $97 million.

Senator John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican, said Wednesday other proposals, such as giving South Dakota’s public K-12 school districts COVID-19 liability protection would need to wait until the 2021 legislative session opens Jan. 12. He is a co-chairman of the appropriations committee.

The resolution lawmakers will introduce Monday is a statement “urging” the governor to follow their spending recommendations. A resolution doesn’t have the force of law.

One committee-recommended change: A $750 minimum payment, rather than minimum 2019 revenue of $25,000, so more businesses could seek to offset COVID-19 losses suffered this year.

Lawmakers will also consider a piece of legislation amending the 2021 budget to reflect the $1.25 billion as well as many millions of dollars of other federal aid that flowed through state government to help deal with the pandemic.