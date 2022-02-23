SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second year in a row, Governor Kristi Noem will speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In 2021, Noem was a headlining speaker at the event, where she received a standing ovation from the audience when discussing South Dakota’s response to COVID-19.

According to Noem’s communications director Ian Fury, the CPAC 2022 schedule is still in flux, but Noem is scheduled to speak at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

Other speakers include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is speaking on the 24th, former President Donald Trump, who is speaking on the 26th, and Donald Trump, Jr., who is speaking on the 27th.