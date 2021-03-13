Gov. Noem’s senior advisor plans to leave governor’s staff

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Governor Kristi Noem’s senior advisor has announced her resignation.

Maggie Seidel, who is also the governor’s policy director, sent an email Friday afternoon announcing her decision to leave Noem’s staff and accept a position elsewhere, although she didn’t say where she is headed.

In her email, Seidel noted the challenges that 2020 and 2021 have presented, but said she enjoyed “each and every moment of it.”

Seidel has been advising Noem since November 2019. Noem’s office didn’t comment on Seidel’s departure.