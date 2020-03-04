Gov. Noem’s revival of riot laws heads to Senate vote

Candi Brings Plenty, center, prays outside the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, before a Senate committee heard testimony on a bill to revamp the state’s riot laws. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

Opponents to a bill that revamps the state’s riot laws stand in respect to several people who spoke against the proposal, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee advanced Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to revive the state’s riot laws with criminal and civil penalties for those who urge rioting.

Native American groups opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline warned that the initiative would stoke tensions between the state and pipeline protests. They said it could lead to situations similar to the stand-offs over the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

Noem argues that the bill is crafted to protect peaceful protests. The bill will next be voted on by the full Senate. It has already passed the House.

