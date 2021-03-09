Gov. Noem’s proposal to limit conservation officers clears Senate

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has passed a bill backed by Gov. Kristi Noem that would prevent conservation officers from entering private property without permission.

The bill suffered an early setback in the Senate after a committee unanimously rejected it. But at Noem’s urging, Republicans revived the bill on the Senate floor and passed it Monday.

While the governor cast the bill as a way to respect private property rights and foster a working relationship between conservation officers and property owners, opponents say it will make it more difficult to catch people who are illegally hunting or fishing.