Gov. Noem’s office lays out plan for $975M in federal virus funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is looking to boost scores of infrastructure projects that address drinking water, sewage, broadband internet and emergency services as the state looks to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.
The Republican governor’s office detailed some of its plan in a presentation to lawmakers.
The plan looks to spend $975 million from the federal government over the next five years.
Cities and towns in the state will get another $276 million to spend on a wide variety of projects that qualify under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.