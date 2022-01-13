SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s fight to bring fireworks back to Mount Rushmore goes before the U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel in St. Louis will hear arguments on both sides of the case.

Gov. Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day this past July.

A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, prompting an appeal to the 8th Circuit.