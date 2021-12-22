RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 8th United States Court of Appeals has set a date and time for Gov. Kristi Noem’s challenge to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore.

A three-judge panel will hear the arguments at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 in St. Louis. Both sides get 15 minutes to speak on the issue.

Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day in July 2021. Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in July 2020 when President Trump visited the state.

A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, prompting an appeal to the 8th Circuit.