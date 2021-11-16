Gov. Noem’s daughter will give up appraisal activities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The daughter of Governor Kristi Noem wrote Tuesday that she plans to shut down her real-estate appraisal business and will surrender her license at the end of the year.

Kassidy Peters made the declaration in a letter to the state secretary of labor and regulation and to three legislators.

Her decision came one day after the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee voted to subpoena the plan that had been been reached between Peters and the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The Associated Press reported the original story September 27.

The legislative committee’s chairman, Kyle Schoenfish, declined to provide a copy of Peters’ letter and plan to KELOLAND News. He said the committee stated the document would be kept confidential.

The department provided a copy of the letter and the plan to KELOLAND News. The plan was dated approximately 10 days after a meeting at the governor’s mansion that involved a variety of officials including the governor, the then-head of the appraisal certification program, and Peters.

The legislators also voted Monday to subpoena state Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman and the former program head, Sherry Bren. The Legislature’s Executive Board must ratify the subpoenas. The board meets Wednesday and Thursday.

Kassidy’s husband, Kyle Peters, said on Twitter, “As a husband, you never want to see your wife have to go through what my wife has the last 3 months. Especially because she’s put more time and effort into this than anyone even when the odds were not in her favor.” He added, “We always talk about the influence the media has on the country, but when it’s your wife they are after, it makes it all the more real. Miss Addie & I are proud of you @KassidyNoem.”