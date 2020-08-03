Gov. Noem’s daughter leaving her job in the governor’s office

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

The daughter of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced she’s leaving her job as a policy analyst in the governor’s office.

The Argus Leader reports Kennedy Noem posted on Facebook that her last day was Friday. She said she’s moving to Tennessee to study for her masters in business administration degree.

Noem’s job in her mother’s administration stirred some controversy when it was announced in 2018. She joined the governor’s office as a senior at South Dakota State University.

Her hiring prompted an anti-nepotism bill that failed during the 2019 legislative session.

Latest Stories