Gov. Noem’s campaign email discourages masks in school

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushes schools to reopen, a fundraising email from her campaign says she is discouraging school districts from requiring masks and telling parents they should send their kids to school without masks.

The Republican governor made the argument for schools reopening this week.

She says that research indicates the health risks are low for children.

“Our kids need to learn, and they learn best in the classroom. Long distance learning got us through the initial crisis, but it is not a long-term solution,” said Gov. Noem.

She has repeatedly cast doubt on the efficacy of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent” the spread of COVID-19.

