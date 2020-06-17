Gov. Noem’s administration awaits advice on leftover hydroxychloroquine

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s administration is waiting for guidance from the federal government about what to do next with the leftover hydroxychloroquine tablets.

The state received over 180,000 tablets for free from the federal government.

A spokesperson for Sanford Health said they will utilize their remaining inventory of the drug to treat other illnesses.

A statewide clinical trial was launched in April but halted in June after a similar study found the drug offered no benefit to patients after exposure to the virus.