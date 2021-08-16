Gov. Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal vaccinate mandate for interstate travel.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates.

Governors are often the last line of defense to protect freedoms, and we should be reminding the federal government what its job is and what it isn’t. pic.twitter.com/id8ufkv9LT — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 14, 2021

The AP story mentions the Biden administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing.

