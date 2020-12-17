Gov. Noem will wait to get coronavirus vaccine until next year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem plans to wait her turn to get a coronavirus vaccine, which will likely be sometime early next year.

Her spokesman, Ian Fury, says the governor “will get the vaccine when it’s readily available, after those who need it the most have been given an opportunity to take it.”

South Dakota received 7,800 Pfizer doses with additional vaccines coming from drug manufacturer Moderna next week.

Front-line healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are receiving the state’s first doses, while the general public may be vaccinated the spring.