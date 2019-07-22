Gov. Noem tours flooded campsite

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is getting a first-hand look at record flooding in her state.

This weekend, she went to Lake Thompson, where campers and other properties have been under water for months.

Some residents suggested releasing the extra water downstream through an outlet, but the governor said it’s not that simple.

“Were going to go through an engineering process, do an evaluation and get some facts to see if that is the answer we should pursue,” Noem said. “I can’t afford to open up an outlet too much and put everyone downstream in jeopardy of losing some of their property.”

State leaders say they will work with their water board and with FEMA to get those areas back to normal.