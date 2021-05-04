Gov. Noem touts $100 million broadband subsidy program

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, right, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, during a tour of a site where broadband internet fiber was recently installed near Brandon, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is lauding her efforts to spend millions of dollars in government funds on providing broadband internet access to revitalize South Dakota’s rural communities.

The Republican governor on Tuesday toured a site near the city of Brandon where a $700,000 state program subsidy helped to complete a $1.7 million project to get high-speed internet to 170 homes.

Although the area is close to the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls, a resident says the previously spotty internet coverage had been a headache.

Gov. Noem hopes a $100 million subsidy program will spur projects like that statewide.