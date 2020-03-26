Gov. Noem to push emergency legislation for a long COVID-19 fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says she will pitch legislators on a series of emergency bills to address what she believes will be a months-long fight against the coronavirus.

The Republican governor broke with a rosy prediction from President Donald Trump that the economy could be humming again by Easter. She instead said Thursday that she thinks the fight could last “many months.”

Noem will be asking lawmakers to allow her to adjust the state budget and reallocate funds to battle COVID-19. She says she’ll also ask for certain emergency powers.

Lawmakers would consider acting on the proposal on Monday in a teleconference meeting.

