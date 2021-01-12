Gov. Noem to propose ban on abortions based on Down Syndrome diagnosis

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The topic of abortion will be discussed during the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session, according to a social media post and appearance on Fox News by the governor.

Governor Kristi Noem tweeted Tuesday morning that in her State of the State speech she will “propose to the SD Legislature that we ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis.” She appeared on “Fox and Friends” airing on Fox News Network with former U.S. Congressman from Wisconsin Sean Duffy and Fox New contributor Rachel Duffy and the couple’s child.

The interview took place inside the Governor Mansion where an uplink truck had been parked outside. Earlier in her term, Noem had a full TV studio installed in the basement of the State Capitol a short distance from the Mansion.

Governor Noem has not commented on her State of the State address to South Dakota media and her media team has not indicated any availability for journalists from the state in the future.