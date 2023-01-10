PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 South Dakota legislative session will begin Tuesday with Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State address in Pierre.

Governor Noem was officially sworn into her second term over the weekend where she reflected on her first term and focused on tribal and state unity.

Noem’s speech will officially kick off the 2023 legislative session and sets the tone for her office’s priorities as lawmakers gather over the next three months to work on legislation.

Governor Kristi Noem started the State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving.

“Our state’s agriculture industry is now a $32 billion industry, and it’s responsible for 1 in 5 jobs in the state,” Noem told lawmakers.

Noem said that South Dakota is number one in the country for personal income growth and has the fastest growth of housing developments and most family-owned businesses.

“That’s part of how we make families stronger,” Noem said.

After thanking and honoring service members, Noem said she believes South Dakota is the freest state in the nation.

“Our nation was built on Freedom – but our constitutional freedoms are under assault from Washington D.C.,” Noem said.

Cutting taxes as SD thrives

Turning to taxes, Noem said that she has been visiting grocery stores across the state, including Fair Market in Sioux Falls, and has witnessed shoppers unable to afford food.

“Fair Market’s customers will greatly benefit from the elimination of the sales tax on groceries – but so will every South Dakota family, every person, every small business owner, even every homeowner,” Noem said.

Despite a thriving economy, Noem said that there are still 23,000 open jobs across South Dakota. Referencing past legislation to bring in workers from out of state, Noem said that there is an “opportunity” and “path” to recognize licenses of “just about every profession in the state.”

Noem said that while South Dakota is having an impact across the country and the world, federal mandates and the Biden administration is inhibiting growth here at home.

Continuing against vaccination mandates, Noem said that a Canadian business has been in touch with her office with plans to grow in the Black Hills area.

“They want to grow their business and improve their quality of life here in our state. The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates are standing in their way,” Noem said.

Noem said that the Department of Labor will bring a bill to revise employer contribution rates to the unemployment trust fund.

“This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” Noem said.

Turning to tourism, Noem said that the state expects to set another record for visitor spending in 2022. She added that tourism in South Dakota decreases the tax burden by $1,000 per South Dakota family.

New to the Department of Tourism, a marketing campaign for Native American tourism will launch this year.

“Beginning in 2023, bus tours will bring both domestic and international visitors to Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Standing Rock, and Milk’s Camp. We will continue to emphasize telling tribal stories,” Noem said.

Building stronger families

Switching gears again, Noem said that her administration will continue to build stronger families including expanding paid family leave for state employees.

Following the fall of Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision, Noem said it was time to talk about paid family leave and included it in her FY2024 budget.

“Private sector companies will have the opportunity to be a part of the state’s risk pool, as well. This will make it much cheaper for companies to offer this benefit to their employees,” Noem said. “And the more people that buy in, the lower the cost will be for everyone.”

Noem added that her budget would provide $1.1 million to help with pregnancy and postpartum care for mothers who receive Medicaid.

“And we’ll also help families adopt children who are in need of a loving home. During my time as Governor, I have emphasized adoption as an area where we can improve as a state,” Noem said.

After thanking state employees who have adopted children, Noem referenced her “Stronger Families Together” initiative to recruit 200 foster families ever year.

In addition to recruiting new families, Noem announced the “Stronger Families Scholarships” proposal to provide up to $4,000 for children ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade to be used on tuition, tutoring, curriculum, or standardized or AP exams.

On the topic of childcare, Noem said that there will be an overhaul of childcare rules and regulations and almost $40 million in federal grants for childcare providers to address the childcare crisis in the state.

Addressing China, security

Noem said that the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest challenge facing the United States and TikTok.

“It’s possible they could be using the app to gather users’ keystrokes – which means the Chinese Communist Party could have access to the financial information of tens of millions of Americans. This is an unacceptable security threat coming from a nation that hates America,” Noem said.

In November, Noem banned state agencies and employees from using TikTok on state devices.

In addition to her crusade against TikTok, Noem wants to prevent “nations that hate us” from purchasing South Dakota agricultural land.

“This legislation will create a board called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States – South Dakota, or CFIUS-SD,” Noem said.

Noem then thanked first responders and frontline workers for keeping the state secure.

Concluding the address, Noem said that her administration is just getting started.