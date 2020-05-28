Gov. Noem temporarily extends driver license expiration dates

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem has temporarily extended the expiration date for certain South Dakota driver licenses.

The temporary extension will now last though March 30, 2021.

Governor Noem signed an executive order earlier this week that extends the state’s emergency declaration through December 30, 2020. This means the expiration date for driver licenses is extended through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.

“This is good news for those South Dakotans whose licenses expired on or after March 13, 2020, when the Governor first issued the emergency declaration. This means driver license holders now have even more time to renew their licenses,” Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price said.

The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses, or commercial learner’s permits.

Driver licenses can be renewed online by clicking here, but state Driver Licensing Director Jane Shrank is asking those license holders not to schedule renewal appointments at exam stations at this time.

“We are asking people with those licenses to wait until late summer or early fall to make those appointments. We need time to process the backlog of tests that accumulated from the last couple of months,” Shrank added.

There are currently 10 driver exam stations that are open by appointment only for those applying for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards.

The exam stations are located in:

Aberdeen

Brookings

Huron

Mitchell

Mobridge

Pierre

Rapid City

Sioux Falls

Watertown

Yankton

Appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards can be made by clicking here.

The state is asking South Dakotans to be patient as there is heavy traffic on the website.

The Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.