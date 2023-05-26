SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a new hotline for people to voice concerns about South Dakota’s universities.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced the hotline in a news release calling for South Dakota to be “an example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” In a news release, Noem said the “whistleblower hotline” is for students, parents, taxpayers and faculty to call and voice concerns. The number is (605) 773-5916.

You can listen to what the hotline says when you can in in the audio file below.

The South Dakota Board of Regents whistleblower hotline.

“This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values,” the recording says. “And be an example to the nation of what good higher education looks like.”

Noem sent a four-page letter to the Board of Regents calling for “the responsibility of revitalizing the institutions under its control and leading the nation by example.”

You can read the letter attached below.

Noem’s letter says the BOR schools have a 47% of graduation rate and the national average in 2020 was 63%.

In addition, Noem asked for action items on:

Remove all references to preferred pronouns in all school materials and any enforcement of such;

Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech;

Prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses;

Find ways to cut costs to ensure the affordability of college;

Require a course in American Government and a course in American history as part of the general education graduation requirements; and,

Immediately review all funding sources of university centers and all donations to ensure there is no money coming into our education system from China.

In May, the South Dakota Board of Regents passed a new policy that will prohibit minors from attending university-sponsored events, or external events held on campus, which include specific sexual activities, obscene live conduct or any material meeting the definition of “harmful to minors.”

The policy was inspired by a recent drag show hosted by the South Dakota State University Gender and Sexualities Alliance group. Backlash to the show included criticism from state lawmakers and advocacy groups requesting the university not allow children to attend the event that was advertised as family friendly.

Noem appointed Doug Morrison of Sioux Falls and Jim Lochner of Dakota Dunes to the Board of Regents on May 2.