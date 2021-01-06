Gov. Noem speaking at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Technical College

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) will be in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

The governor’s office announced Noem will unveil the next chapter of the Build Dakota Scholarship Program at 1 p.m. at the campus of Southeast Technical College. Joining Noem at the event will be First PREMIER Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse and PREMIER Bankcard CEO Miles Beacom.

Another announcement which will be “a historic announcement that will transform higher education in South Dakota” will also be given.

KELOLAND News will be at the event and livestream the event on KELOLAND.com. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.