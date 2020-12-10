Gov. Noem signs order to offer flexibility to schools, co-ops

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give flexibility to businesses and schools as South Dakota continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, Executive Order 2020-33 makes various statutory and regulatory suspensions affecting businesses and schools in the state. These suspensions will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency. The suspensions include:

Suspending in-person requirements to allow cooperatives, rural electric cooperatives, and nonprofits to meet electronically;

Suspending performance evaluations for experienced teachers and principals;

Suspending school evacuation drills and cardiopulmonary surveys;

Suspending accreditation review for schools scheduled to be reviewed this year.

If you want to learn more about executive orders that helps bring relief during the pandemic, you can visit the South Dakota COVID-19 website.