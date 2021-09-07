Gov. Noem signs order restricting telemedicine, chemical abortions

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an order restricting telemedicine and chemical abortions in the state.

According to a release, on Tuesday, Noem signed Executive Order 2021-12, which sets out guidelines for the South Dakota Department of Health to follow in order to create rules preventing telemedicine abortions and restricting chemical abortions in the state.

“The Biden Administration is continuing to overstep its authority and suppress legislatures that are standing up for the unborn to pass strong pro-life laws. They are working right now to make it easier to end the life of an unborn child via telemedicine abortion. That is not going to happen in South Dakota,” said Noem. “I will continue working with the legislature and my Unborn Child Advocate to ensure that South Dakota remains a strong pro-life state.”

The executive order restricts telemedicine abortion in the following ways:

Declares that abortion drugs may only be prescribed or dispensed by a physician who is licensed in South Dakota after an in-person examination;

Blocks abortion-inducing drugs from being provided via courier, delivery, telemedicine, or mail service;

Prevents abortion-inducing drugs from being dispensed or provided in schools or on state grounds; and

Reiterates that licensed physicians must ensure that Informed Consent laws are properly administered.

The executive order also directs the Department of Health to do the following:

Develop licensing requirements for “pill only” abortion clinics;

Collect empirical data on how often chemical abortions are performed as a percentage of all abortions, including how often women experience complications that require a medical follow-up; and

Enhance reporting requirements on emergency room complications related to chemical abortion.

Recently, Gov. Kristi Noem said she wanted to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.