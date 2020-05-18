Gov. Noem signs executive order to suspend the rule governing on-site visits to Level 4, 5 trauma hospitals

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order meant to give flexibility to the state’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 Monday.

The executive order (EO) suspends the rule governing on-site visits of Level IV and Level V trauma hospitals during the emergency. The Department of Health may instead grant “provisional” trauma designations.

The EO will also suspend the statute for the annual inspection of funeral establishments.

