Gov. Noem signs executive order to suspend the rule governing on-site visits to Level 4, 5 trauma hospitals

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order meant to give flexibility to the state’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 Monday.
The executive order (EO) suspends the rule governing on-site visits of Level IV and Level V trauma hospitals during the emergency. The Department of Health may instead grant “provisional” trauma designations.
The EO will also suspend the statute for the annual inspection of funeral establishments.
