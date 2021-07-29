Gov. Noem signs executive order barring application of federal grants tied to critical race theory

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order Thursday directing the state’s Department of Education to refrain from applying for any federal grants tied to critical race theory.

Noem said in a release that the ideas of critical race theory, which centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, is un-American.

The executive order bars the South Dakota Department of Education from applying for any federal grants in history or civics. The release also said the Board of Education Standards is working on revisions to South Dakota state history and civics standards to be consistent with the civics initiative proposed by the governor and passed by the legislature this past legislative session.

Noem added that “critical race theory seeks to divide us based on inaccurate revisions to our nation’s history. Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes.”

In a story looking at what critical race theory is, the Associated Press described the ideas as a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, saying it was developed by scholars during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

In the release from Noem’s office, it said that the US Department of Education removed all references to the 1619 Project from American History and Civics-National Activities Grants. Even so, her office argues that the “grants’ priorities continue to allude to this divisive revisionist history.”

“The revised proposals from the US Department of Education still advocate critical race theory in all but name,” Noem said.

Noem also asked the South Dakota Board of Regents to review their policies of what is being taught regarding certain concepts of race and racism

Read the full executive order below.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.