Gov. Noem signs bill to give top state officials raises

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives herself a pay raise if reelected and those of other top state officials.

The Rapid City Journal reports the bill raises the salaries of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands.

The governor’s 9.4% raise to $130,000 a year pays the state’s top executive more or equal to South Dakota’s six neighboring states.

The governors of Nebraska and Wyoming make $105,000 a year while Iowa pays its governor $130,000.