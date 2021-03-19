Gov. Noem sends transgender sports bill back to lawmakers, suggests revisions

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem returned HB 1217 back to the legislature with new suggestions for revising the bill Friday.

HB 1217 would ban transgender girls from female sports competitions, stating that females must play on the team or participate in a sport that matches their biological sex.

In a letter sent to lawmakers, Gov. Noem said while she supports the bill and believes that “boys should play boys’ sports and girls should play girls’ sports,” the bill contains “vague and overly broad language” that “could have significant unintended consequences.”

I believe that boys should play boys’ sports, and girls should play girls’ sports. I'm returning House Bill 1217 with the following recommendations as to STYLE and FORM. (1/) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 19, 2021

Gov. Noem also commented that the bill would create an “unworkable administrative burden” on schools to collect verification forms from students every year to prove age, biological sex, and use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Another prominent change Noem gave is removing collegiate athletes from the law, saying that “competing on a national stage means compliance with national governing bodies that oversee collegiate athletics.”

You can see her revisions and full letter to the legislature here.