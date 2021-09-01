Gov. Noem sends Ravnsborg crash investigation to House

FILE- In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, joined by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. A judge overseeing the criminal trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is ordering medical providers to turn over their health records for the pedestrian who was struck and killed by Ravnsborg last year. The order comes after Ravnsborg’s defense alleged in court documents that Boever’s Sept. 12 death may have been a suicide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has renewed her efforts to force the state’s attorney general from office after he hit and killed a pedestrian last year.

She delivered to the House speaker an external hard drive containing the crash investigation file.

The House had indicated earlier this year that it might resume talks of impeachment after the trial against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg concluded.

The Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed Joseph Boever, who walking on a rural highway last Sept. 12.