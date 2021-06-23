Gov. Noem says everything is on schedule for medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– In a matter of days, Initiated Measure 26 which legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota, will take effect. Governor Kristi Noem wants you to know that everything is on schedule.

“Throughout the rules and the public input process, the departments of education and health have been careful in their approach,” Noem said. “Other states have made mistakes that we do not want to repeat. “

She released an ad on social media, saying the state is committed to starting a medical marijuana program as quickly and responsibly as possible.

IM 26 takes effect July first and calls for the state Health Department to have rules in place by October 29th.

The governor’s office launched a new state website called “Medical Cannabis in South Dakota”.

It includes frequently asked questions for both patients and medical marijuana establishments.

There you can also register for two upcoming telephone town halls. You can ask questions, provide feedback and listen to the latest updates on the medical marijuana program.



The telephone town halls will take place on Monday, June 28 at 5 and 6:30 p.m. CST.