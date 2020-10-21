Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reported a relatively large haul of campaign cash this year as she vaulted to prominence in conservative circles nationwide for her hands-off approach to the pandemic.
The Republican governor’s state is currently suffering through one of the worst surges in the country.
She has downplayed the severity of the virus and campaigned across the country as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.
The Argus Leader reports that Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14. That’s a big uptick from earlier fundraising.
Latest Stories
- South Dakota officials warn consumers about fake RV transport company scam
- Tesla posts net profit for fifth straight quarter
- Feenstra, Scholten debate for U.S. House of Representative 4th District of Iowa
- Army: Slain Texas soldier’s family entitled to compensation
- Meet Amit Mehta, the judge for Google’s antitrust case