Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. At the governor’s request, the South Dakota Department of Tourism aired a Fox News ad narrated by Gov. Noem that premiered alongside her speech at the Republican National Convention. The 30-second spot, which cost taxpayers $819,000, advertises the state as a place open for visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reported a relatively large haul of campaign cash this year as she vaulted to prominence in conservative circles nationwide for her hands-off approach to the pandemic.

The Republican governor’s state is currently suffering through one of the worst surges in the country.

She has downplayed the severity of the virus and campaigned across the country as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

The Argus Leader reports that Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14. That’s a big uptick from earlier fundraising.

