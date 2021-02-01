Gov.Noem raised nearly $1 million, spent nearly $400,000 to end 2020, her financial report states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign fund for Governor Kristi Noem took in $966,792.54 in less than three months to close 2020 and spent $396,663.10 during that same period.

That’s according to a state-required finance report for the Republican filed Friday with the South Dakota Secretary of State office. The report covered mid-October through December 31.

Noem, responding to a tweet last year from then-President Donald Trump, said she’ll run for re-election in 2022 and wouldn’t challenge U.S. Senator John Thune in a Republican primary.

Her campaign showed a year-end balance of $1,387,877.75. No one has indicated a willingness to challenge her re-election.

Noem, who was finishing a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeated Democrat Senate leader Billie Sutton 172,912 to 161,454 in 2018. Libertarian Kurt Evans had 4,848. The victory made her the first in South Dakota history to return from Congress to win the governor’s office and the first woman to capture it.

Her campaign in 2020 spent more than $824,000 including her pre-general and pre-primary reports.

Among her current year-end report’s highlights:

Itemized contributions of more than $100 totaled $603,274.88.

Unitemized contributions of $100 or less were $146,689.22.

Contributions from other candidate committees were $152,500.

State law doesn’t require expenses to be individually listed. Instead they are lump-summed in categories. Among expenses reported were:

Consulting $185,353.15.

Advertising $38,908.50.

Printing $36,584.25.

Credit card fees $22,020.63.

The candidate contributions included $100,000 from U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Many of the itemized contributions came from fundraisers in other states as she campaigned for Trump’s re-election last fall and attended other out-of-state Republican events.

Noem’s campaign showed zero contributions to candidate committees on any of her three 2020 reports. The campaign paid more than $352,000 for consulting during 2020.