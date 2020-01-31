Gov. Noem proposes streamlined permitting for feedlots in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing a streamlined permitting process for feedlots, other agriculture projects, and energy development.

At the Black Hills Stock Show on Friday, the Republican governor announced the Rural Development Bill that would establish statewide protocols for the permitting process for feedlots and other projects.

“Rural development projects are vital to the long-term success of our small towns, communities, and the families that keep them strong,” said Gov. Noem. “Too often, though, rural development projects are delayed or even killed by cumbersome and unnecessary permitting processes. The bill I am introducing today sets up a fair process that will give developers certainty and predictability for processes. It allows them to cut through red tape and invest in our communities and families for generations to come.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gathering with producers and stakeholders to announce the Rural Development Bill. Courtesy of South Dakota Governor’s Office.

Feedlots have sparked controversy in communities across the state as the number has grown in recent years.

Feedlots, or concentrated animal feeding operations, hold thousands of animals in a confined space.

Opponents complain about the environmental and odor problems. Supporters say they bring financial opportunities to agricultural communities.

In the bill, Gov. Noem said that it will create vitality and success for rural development by:

Providing clarity around existing permitting law;

Simplifying the voting process for conditional use permits;

Improving the appeals process, including allowing the court to award attorney’s fees and damages; and

Keeping zoning decisions in the hands of those who know the community best.

To see Governor Noem make the announcement on Friday, watch the replay of the announcement below: