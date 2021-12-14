PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing another bill for the upcoming legislative session.

The governor announced draft legislation to defend fairness in girls’ sports at both the K-12 and collegiate level.

The bill states “only female athletes, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport, or

athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls.”

This proposed legislation would codify previous executive orders.

Critics say the move would stop transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in South Dakota.

A similar bill to promote fairness in women’s sports failed during the last legislative session. Governor Noem then issued two executive orders.

You can find Gov. Noem’s draft here.