Gov. Noem plans update on South Dakota AG crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem plans to provide an update Tuesday on the investigation into a fatal crash in which the state’s attorney general struck and killed a man with his car.

Little information has been released in the month since Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit a man walking on a rural highway the night of Sept. 12 while driving home from a Republican fundraiser.

The attorney general has said he thought he had struck a deer in the collision and only realized he had killed a man after returning to the crash site the next day.