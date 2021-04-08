Gov. Noem pitches transgender sports ban; lawmakers say not now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is renewing her push for lawmakers to take up issues she feels were left unsettled during the regular legislative session, including banning transgender girls from girls’ sports.

But lawmakers say they won’t address it during a special session. The Republican governor’s office held a conference call Wednesday with legislative leaders to discuss calling a special session.

It would also include discussions on how to spend over $1 billion that is flowing into the state from a federal COVID-19 rescue package and changes to a voter-passed medical marijuana bill set to go into effect July 1.