Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to a release, Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday, May 12 for Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flags will also be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, May 15.

The State of South Dakota will honor fallen law enforcement officers with ceremonies on Wednesday, May 12.

The state traditionally recognizes Peace Officers Memorial Day on the Wednesday of Police Week.



President Joseph R. Biden has proclaimed Saturday, May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.