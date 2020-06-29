Gov. Noem opposes SCOTUS decision on Louisiana abortion clinic case

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem rebukes the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the June Medical Services case from Louisiana on Monday.
She mentions that the case rejected a “common-sense requirement” that abortionists hold admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
“This decision is wrong for a number of reasons,” said Governor Noem. “Most importantly so because as Justice Thomas states, ‘The Constitution does not constrain the States’ ability to regulate or even prohibit abortion.’ The fight for life is unquestionably the right one. Every child is a gift from God. These unborn babies can feel, think, and hear in the womb. Our work doesn’t stop until abortion is eliminated completely.”
The governor said that she will continue to fight for the right to life of every person.
