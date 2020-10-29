Gov. Noem names pick for next South Dakota Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will appoint Scott P. Myren to the state’s Supreme Court.

Myren has been a judge on South Dakota’s Fifth Circuit since 2004 and presided over the circuit since 2013. He has worked in South Dakota’s judicial system since 1990

“Judge Myren is a highly-qualified, senior jurist who respects the separation of powers and the role of a judge to interpret the law as written,” Noem said. “He will be an excellent addition to the South Dakota Supreme Court.”

Myren will take Chief Justice David Gilbertson’s spot on the court after he retires in January.

“I am humbled and honored by the confidence Governor Noem has placed in me with this appointment,” said Myren. “No one will ever replace Chief Justice David Gilbertson. I will try my hardest every day to live up to his legacy.”

Myren will represent the Third Supreme Court District, which encompasses Brown, Butte, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Harding, Marshall, McPherson, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Walworth, and Ziebach counties.

