Gov. Noem names attorney as new chief of staff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has picked her new chief of staff. Noem announced Thursday that attorney Aaron Scheibe will serve as her top aide beginning May 1. He replaces Tony Venhuizen.

The governor announced Tuesday that she has appointed Venhuizen to the Board of Regents. Venhuizen is Noem’s second chief of staff to leave the position.

Maggie Seidel left Noem’s office in March. Scheibe previously served in Noem’s administration in 2019 as a senior policy advisor, working in policy areas including public safety, transportation, tribal relations, and energy.

He served from 2014-19 as deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and from 2002-13 as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State.