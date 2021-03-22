Gov. Noem launches “Defend Title IX Now” coalition

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. “In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one size fits all approach and the results have been incredible,” Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state, which Johns Hopkins University says ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Kristi Noem announced the “Defend Title IX Now” coalition in a news conference on Monday, a nationwide coalition to defend fairness in women’s sports.

“[On Monday], we’re announcing a coalition of athletes, leaders, and anyone who cares about defending fairness in women’s sports,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

She mentions that it’s clear that men and women have “exceptional” gifts and differences that should be celebrated.

Some of the physical differences between men and women include having different bone structures, ligaments, lung volume, and men being stronger and faster, which leads to different athletic capabilities.

“It’s fundamentally unfair for men to compete in women’s sports and it’s a violation of Title IX. Now, Title IX was created to level the playing field between men and women. It was intended to give opportunities to women to let them compete and be successful in college athletics,” said Gov. Noem.

She mentions with this equal opportunity to be fair that girls should play girls’ sports, which gives them a chance to demonstrate their skills, strengths, and athletic abilities.

Having Title IX gives women an opportunity to be recognized, be successful, learn valuable life lessons, gain college scholarships, and athletic careers after high school and college.

“It’s not enough just to say that only girls should play girls’ sports, we need to take action that actually does good. We need to defend Title IX, the legal framework that gives women the opportunity to succeed and to thrive in sports,” said Gov. Noem.

Gov. Noem said there are legal scholars that think South Dakota’s chances of winning a lawsuit against the NCAA are “very low.”

She mentions if the state passes a law against their policy, they would take “punitive action” against them, which would include pulling tournaments, home games, and preventing athletes from playing in their league.

The governor adds a fight that doesn’t truly protect women’s sports and doesn’t allow for women to compete will ultimately hurt South Dakota families, which lead to the Defend Title IX coalition.

“Once we have enough states on board – a coalition large enough where the NCAA could not possibly punish us all – then we will be able to guarantee fairness at the collegiate level,” said Gov. Noem.

Governor Noem was joined by former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer, by rodeo cowboys, and by several women athletes to announce the launch of the Coalition.

Those interested in joining the Coalition are encouraged to sign a pledge stating:

Only girls should play girls’ sports. Title IX was passed to protect fairness for women;

The federal government should enforce Title IX in a way that protects fairness for women’s sports, rather than misusing it in a way that undermines fairness;

The NCAA and other athletic sanctioning bodies should not take any adverse action against any state or school that acts to protect fairness for women.

For more information on the Defend Title IX coalition and to sign the pledge, click here.