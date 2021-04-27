Gov. Noem joins lawsuit challenging social cost of climate change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is joining a multi-state lawsuit aimed at stopping federal regulators from making decisions that factor in the social cost that carbon and greenhouse gases have on the environment.

The monetary figure is a factor in a wide variety of federal policy decisions, including Environmental Protection Agency regulations and government spending.

Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota will join a legal challenge to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in January that establishes a “working group” to further examine the financial value that society faces from climate change, the Argus Leader reports.

The panel in late February issued a report setting the Social Cost of Carbon, or SCC, at $52 a ton.