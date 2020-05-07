WATCH: Gov. Noem holds press conference about latest COVID-19 details

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – Governor Noem held a press conference to talk about the latest details regarding COVID-19 in the state.
Thursday, South Dakota confirmed 126 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
Watch a replay of the conference below or here.
