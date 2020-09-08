Gov. Noem hits campaign trail as Trump surrogate

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. At the governor’s request, the South Dakota Department of Tourism aired a Fox News ad narrated by Gov. Noem that premiered alongside her speech at the Republican National Convention. The 30-second spot, which cost taxpayers $819,000, advertises the state as a place open for visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is on a multi-state campaign tour as an official surrogate for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Republican governor has gained a national following among conservatives for her handling of the coronavirus, eschewing statewide lockdown orders while encouraging large events.

She spoke at the Republican National Convention. Fury says her campaign speeches will repeat elements of that message, which centered on pushing for limited government and Trump’s message of law and order.

She will also share about South Dakota’s approach to the pandemic. But the state has seen a surge in cases in the last two weeks.

