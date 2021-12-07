Gov. Noem files for an appeal in Planned Parenthood case

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem filed an appeal on Friday in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Noem.

Noem has appealed to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Following last week’s historic oral arguments in the Dobbs case, South Dakota is moving forward with our legal fight to protect unborn lives,” said Noem, “I look forward to the day when all life – born and unborn – is protected by law, and this litigation will be helpful in achieving that ultimate goal.”

According to the release, the District Court had previously joined the provision in the state law requiring that a woman consults with a pregnancy help center to obtain all facts available. The law was also meant to ensure that she would not be coerced into getting an abortion before proceeding with the procedure.