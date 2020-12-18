Gov. Noem extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem has extended South Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency declaration until June of 2021 as South Dakota continues to fight the spread of the virus.

According to a release, Noem signed the new executive order to extend the emergency declaration until June 21, 2021, unless terminated sooner, giving South Dakota flexibility. The new order also:

Extends several previously suspended statutes and administrative rules;

Terminates Executive Orders 2020-17, 2020-23, and 2020-31;

Terminates suspension of statutes and administrative rules as laid out in various other executive orders;

Temporarily suspends regulatory provisions governing annual child care program staff training requirements.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the South Dakota’s COVID-19 website.