Gov. Noem expands Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Small Business and Healthcare Provider Program has been expanded by Gov. Noem.
The program uses money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to help small businesses, community healthcare providers, and non-profits that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are offering even greater flexibility for our small businesses and healthcare providers, the lifeblood of our community,” said Noem. “South Dakota is in good shape, and these grant dollars will help our communities to bounce back stronger than ever.”
For all grants, the application period has been extended by a week, to October 30. Additionally, the minimum grant threshold has been decreased from $750 to $500.
To learn more about the Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program, visit the South Dakota COVID-19 site.
