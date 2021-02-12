Gov. Noem defends ‘dark money’ push as privacy protection

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is defending her push to shield donor information of nonprofit organizations that influence public policy, including one group that was connected to her campaign.

The Republican governor cast the bill as protecting the privacy rights of donors to charities and said it would not influence campaign finance disclosures.

But critics say it would further shield “dark money” — contributions to influence policy and elections that don’t clearly identify the individual donors.

A nonprofit organization was started in 2019 by her gubernatorial campaign chair, Steve Kirby.

Noem’s proposal would further shield donors to the organization.