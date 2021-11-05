Gov. Noem contradicts labor secretary on meeting with daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is contradicting her own labor secretary about a meeting last year in her office.

Thursday, Noem said there was no discussion of how her daughter could still win a real estate appraiser license after a state agency moved to deny it.

The Republican governor answered questions from South Dakota reporters on the episode Thursday, more than a month after The Associated Press first reported on it.

Noem says at no time did her daughter Kassidy Peters receive special treatment, and that the meeting in question was about fixing the state’s appraiser program.

“We all know that we are short of appraisers here in the state of South Dakota and for years and decades we’ve had people trying to buy houses or buy property or realtors and bankers, even appraisers themselves that had said that the program in South Dakota needs to be fixed,” Governor Noem said.

Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman told lawmakers that a meeting last year included a brief discussion about a plan that was already in place to give Noem’s daughter an opportunity to obtain her license.