Gov. Noem considers using coronavirus funds for employee salaries

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Governor Kristi Noem is developing a plan to use some of the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay state employees’ March salaries and balance the budget.

The plan to use some of the federal coronavirus relief funds is being developed just in case the Trump administration doesn’t allow her to use the money to plug revenue shortfalls.

The Republican governor’s administration is looking at using federal coronavirus relief money for employees such as highway patrol troopers, judges, and prison nurses.

That would allow state government officials to put the money for those salaries towards making up losses in tax revenue.